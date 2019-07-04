Boston Partners Has Cut China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position

Boston Partners decreased China Mobile Limited (CHL) stake by 92.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 331,712 shares as China Mobile Limited (CHL)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Boston Partners holds 27,488 shares with $1.40 million value, down from 359,200 last quarter. China Mobile Limited now has $187.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 335,711 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Yandex Nv (YNDX) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 59,746 shares as Yandex Nv (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 660,649 shares with $22.69 million value, up from 600,903 last quarter. Yandex Nv now has $12.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 877,995 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Qts Realty Trust Inc stake by 92,000 shares to 61,340 valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vistra Energy Corp stake by 6.11 million shares and now owns 24.05M shares. Inphi Corp (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank.

