Boston Partners Has Cut American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding By $12.18 Million; Idt (IDT)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Boston Partners decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 146,751 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Boston Partners holds 969,961 shares with $81.24 million value, down from 1.12M last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $44.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO

Idt Corp (IDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 35 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 24 cut down and sold their holdings in Idt Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 9.43 million shares, up from 9.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Idt Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $220.22 million. It operates in two divisions, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers.

Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in IDT Corporation for 735,840 shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 73,550 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in the company for 77,806 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,666 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Partners increased Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 40,836 shares to 1.44M valued at $229.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 1.62M shares and now owns 2.34M shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90’s average target is 0.47% above currents $89.58 stock price. American Electric Power had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.