Boston Partners Has Boosted Stake in Hanover Ins Group (THG) by $471,504; Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Barrett Business Svc (BBSI) as Share Value Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Barrett Business Svc (BBSI) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 13,844 shares as the company's stock rose 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, down from 26,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Svc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $669.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 44,187 shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Boston Partners increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 4,136 shares as the company's stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26 million, up from 269,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 137,778 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 535 are owned by Captrust Financial. Haverford Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 50,780 shares to 222,670 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cactus Inc by 313,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 982,443 shares, and cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG).

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on November 01, 2018

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) by 5,801 shares to 20,828 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 80 were reported by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 10,956 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 86,485 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 147 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 12,479 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 8,152 shares. Blackrock reported 489,806 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Bahl And Gaynor owns 22,705 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 52,137 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 12.33% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.46 per share. BBSI’s profit will be $12.15M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Barrett Business Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -629.03% EPS growth.