Boston Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $57.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Fpr Partners Has Raised Holding in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) by $9.39 Million as Valuation Declined

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 447,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.61M, up from 11.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 4.21M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS

Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 566,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.20M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.14M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76M shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.71M shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $118.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.