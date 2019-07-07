Boston Partners Has Boosted By $1.95 Million Its Banner (BANR) Position; Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) SI Increased By 0.23%

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) had an increase of 0.23% in short interest. SFBS’s SI was 3.74 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.23% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 176,100 avg volume, 21 days are for Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s short sellers to cover SFBS’s short positions. The SI to Servisfirst Bancshares Inc’s float is 8.26%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 55,785 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 22.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Boston Partners increased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 57.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 36,118 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)’s stock declined 10.54%. The Boston Partners holds 99,258 shares with $5.38M value, up from 63,140 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 94,962 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Com stated it has 202,356 shares. 32,500 were accumulated by Hennessy. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,527 shares. 855,321 were reported by Fmr Ltd. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 24,073 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.01% or 99,258 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Lc reported 21,191 shares stake. Federated Pa owns 101,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Company reported 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 26 shares. 42,500 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 9,064 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,439 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 293,212 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Boston Partners decreased Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 78,400 shares to 58,900 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 900,544 shares and now owns 39,915 shares. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was reduced too.