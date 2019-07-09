Boston Partners Decreased Stake in Hackett Group (HCKT) by $1.23 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose, Holder Cantillon Capital Management Cut by $582,277 Its Holding

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 82,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 300,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 56,766 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has risen 2.32% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 29/03/2018 – The Hackett Group: Finance Must Accelerate Adoption Of Digital Tools to Drive Greater Business Value in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Rev $72.7M

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.26M, down from 628,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 478,566 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Rizal Commercial Bank’s Usd Note Drawdown; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Baa3 Rating On Barclays Center’s Pilot Revenue Bonds; Outlook Remains Negative; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ACOSTA CFR TO Caa2 FROM Caa1;OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Calls Ontario’s Planned Return To Deficits Credit Negative; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Negative Outlook To West Orange Township Sd, Nj; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CYXTERA’S RATINGS UNCHANGED FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $70.3 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued From 2002 To 2006

Analysts await The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HCKT’s profit will be $6.84 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The Hackett Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 43,759 shares to 190,879 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttec Hldgs Inc by 31,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,825 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.15% or 28,100 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Connor Clark And Lunn Management has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 41,113 shares. 1.22M were reported by Bank & Trust Of America De. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,524 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 145,416 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 11,666 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Schwartz Inv Counsel has 265,475 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. 413 are held by Manchester Capital Mngmt. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 20 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 41,767 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.