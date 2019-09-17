Boston Partners Decreased Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $680,064; Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Raised Mylan N V (MYL) Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 4,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 20,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $146.05. About 220,157 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 2.46M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 900 shares to 13,209 shares, valued at $2.70 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,850 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Historic Bear Signal Spells Bad News for Mylan Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva launches generic EpiPen Jr in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mylan-Pfizer Deal: MYL Stock Soars on Off-Patent Drug Merger – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 22,218 shares to 89,286 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 183,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30M for 13.33 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.