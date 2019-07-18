Boston Partners Decreased Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holding; Blackbaud (BLKB) Shorts Down By 4.59%

Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) had a decrease of 4.59% in short interest. BLKB’s SI was 3.86M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.59% from 4.04M shares previously. With 595,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s short sellers to cover BLKB’s short positions. The SI to Blackbaud Inc’s float is 8.28%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 241,254 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising

Boston Partners decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 16.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 750,793 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 15.48%. The Boston Partners holds 3.76M shares with $245.07M value, down from 4.51 million last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 1.22 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Blackbaud, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 632,519 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 204,682 shares. 2,800 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.41% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 25,265 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Price T Rowe Md owns 739,464 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 7,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 78,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas holds 0% or 4,833 shares in its portfolio. 88,453 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 151.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $76,320 was sold by Nelson Joyce. CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold $58,088 worth of stock.

Boston Partners increased Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 153,960 shares to 1.27M valued at $13.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) stake by 651,491 shares and now owns 2.67M shares. Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider GENTZKOW PAUL F sold $4.96 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust owns 0.08% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 28,462 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd accumulated 282,211 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Bank & Trust holds 0% or 4,724 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 167,745 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has 100,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank reported 661 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Management Communication Ltd Com has invested 0.69% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 576,650 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 27,196 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 6,184 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Cwm Llc owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Essex Investment Mngmt Company Lc holds 0% or 195 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 81,574 shares.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. RHI’s profit will be $116.18M for 14.86 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.