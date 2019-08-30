Boston Partners Decreased Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake; Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Sentiment Is 4.3

Boston Partners decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 7.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 123,124 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Boston Partners holds 1.53 million shares with $262.99 million value, down from 1.66M last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $20.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $164.14. About 529,355 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) investors sentiment increased to 4.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.80, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 43 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 10 cut down and sold holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 11.96 million shares, up from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 1 Increased: 24 New Position: 19.

Boston Partners increased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 163,327 shares to 5.72M valued at $285.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lci Inds stake by 21,657 shares and now owns 671,487 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 6.88% above currents $164.14 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 17 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 10. Citigroup maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $19000 target. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Ltd Liability reported 5,649 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 103,196 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 89,975 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 13,792 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,448 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Atwood & Palmer reported 2,250 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 316,063 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested in 1.71 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. South State Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,053 shares. Focused Wealth Inc owns 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 57 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 235,609 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 159,262 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Harty Linda S, worth $475,174 on Monday, August 26.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunity In A 5.19% Tax-Exempt Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Eaton Vance Announces Final Distribution Relating to the Reorganization of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust – PRNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust Announces Results of Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to Merger – PRNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed, Inc. Adds to Asset Managers Accessible Through Key Advisory Programs – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Is Now In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust for 236,526 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 818,778 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 400,506 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $513.70 million. It invests in the fixed income markets. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.