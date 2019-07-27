Boston Partners Decreased Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position; Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Shorts Decreased By 12.09%

Boston Partners decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 612,826 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Boston Partners holds 5.30 million shares with $111.33 million value, down from 5.91 million last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $8.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 2.30M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) had a decrease of 12.09% in short interest. FLGT’s SI was 8,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.09% from 9,100 shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s short sellers to cover FLGT’s short positions. The SI to Fulgent Genetics Inc’s float is 0.11%. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 11,263 shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has risen 43.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company has market cap of $114.53 million. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Partners increased Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 80,183 shares to 2.83 million valued at $190.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdermott Intl Inc stake by 166,907 shares and now owns 1.27 million shares. Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30. The insider GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.