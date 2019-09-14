Boston Partners Decreased Its Exelixis (EXEL) Position by $402,885; Stock Value Rose; Bruni J V & Company Has Cut Its Radian Group (RDN) Holding by $683,782

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 31,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.08 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 1.32 million shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 19,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 137,636 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 156,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 2.25 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 132,513 shares to 295,463 shares, valued at $29.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.52 million for 26.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 13.45M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 77,100 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.02% or 22,116 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Retail Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 1.03 million shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 11,612 shares. Gsa Cap Llp owns 13,322 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 20,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 203,537 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 89,300 shares. Hightower Lc reported 38,862 shares stake. Cibc Asset reported 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Eulav Asset Mgmt has 1.18 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.03% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 65,944 shares. 261,907 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. 65,887 are owned by Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc holds 1.01 million shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Systematic Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 212,119 shares. Sei Com has invested 0.04% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Ellington Management Group accumulated 282,772 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has 42,936 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt stated it has 151,046 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt owns 52,299 shares. 44,567 are owned by Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 138,221 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 51,538 shares or 0% of the stock.

