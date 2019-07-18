Boston Partners Decreased Holding in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) by $2.53 Million; Lam Research Com (LRCX) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Lowered Its Position by $385,370 as Share Price Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,057 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, down from 38,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $191.72. About 1.58M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 211,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 458,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 173,019 shares traded or 225.51% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.22 million for 10.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% or 9,327 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 36,331 shares. Bessemer Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Voya Inv Limited Liability Company owns 14,944 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 32 shares stake. 708 are owned by Dorsey Wright And. Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd Liability accumulated 69,658 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 83,547 shares. Stonebridge Lc invested in 18,032 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 85,785 shares. Kennedy Management has 0.15% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 142,700 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,789 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,300 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 218,387 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $26.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Truck Inc (NASDAQ:USAK).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 22,317 shares to 251,433 shares, valued at $39.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Com (NYSE:OXY) by 51,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Intl Smlcp (GWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Limited Company reported 425 shares. 1.38M are owned by Voya Management Lc. Utd Automobile Association has 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 206,110 shares. 29,686 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.04M shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 66 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 261 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 1,419 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.09M shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 12,300 are held by Roanoke Asset Management New York.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560 worth of stock or 1,692 shares.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75 million for 14.10 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

