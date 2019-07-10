Boston Partners Decreased Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position By $11.04 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 37,000 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII)’s stock rose 36.35%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 73,400 shares with $1.53M value, down from 110,400 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.01 million shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week

Boston Partners decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 5.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 256,847 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Boston Partners holds 4.05 million shares with $175.39 million value, down from 4.30M last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 1.23M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 70,658 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 55,670 shares. 125,200 were accumulated by Bessemer. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 14,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.69M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 22,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 907,219 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 122,928 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Nomura accumulated 0.14% or 1.62 million shares. Landscape Limited Com stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 1.89% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) stake by 151,951 shares to 293,464 valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) stake by 141,326 shares and now owns 220,426 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was raised too.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Rent-A-Center had 13 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Sell” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Neutral” rating by Janney Capital on Tuesday, February 5. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26.

Boston Partners increased Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) stake by 25,998 shares to 895,855 valued at $25.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdermott Intl Inc stake by 166,907 shares and now owns 1.27M shares. Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) was raised too.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22 million for 9.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.