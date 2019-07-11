Boston Partners Decreased By $75.65 Million Its Yy (YY) Position; Shorts at Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (PERI) Raised By 26.45%

Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PERI) had an increase of 26.45% in short interest. PERI’s SI was 65,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.45% from 51,800 shares previously. With 87,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Perion Network Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PERI)’s short sellers to cover PERI’s short positions. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 274,601 shares traded or 468.98% up from the average. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 7.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 15/03/2018 – PERION 4Q REV. $77.3M; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD PERI.TA – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.04; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECT TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUES TO INCREASE IN 2018 AND BEYOND; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network Backs 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $28M-$32M; 02/04/2018 – Perion Receives Nasdaq Letter Regarding Bid Price Compliance; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $28 MLN – $32 MLN; 05/03/2018 PERION NETWORK CHAIRMAN GELMAN PLANS TO STEP DOWN BY MAY 4; 27/03/2018 – Perion Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN FOR FY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network Expects FY18 Adjusted Ebitda of $28 Million to $32 Millio

Boston Partners decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 95.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 900,544 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Boston Partners holds 39,915 shares with $3.35M value, down from 940,459 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $5.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 547,660 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.94 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

More notable recent Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PERI vs. BCOV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PERI or BCOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Infosys (INFY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY or TME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY (YY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $127.72M for 10.35 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.