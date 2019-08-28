Boston Partners Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position By $372.51 Million; Algorx Pharmaceuticals (AGRX) Has 1 Sentiment

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 11 reduced and sold stock positions in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 16.86 million shares, up from 7.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Boston Partners decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 977,707 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Boston Partners holds 973,925 shares with $371.47M value, down from 1.95M last quarter. Boeing Co now has $199.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $61.67 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

More notable recent Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agile Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agile readies stock offering; shares down 12% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Agile Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriters – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agile Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $12 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 8.43 million shares. Investor Ab owns 3.51 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 74,265 shares.

The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 147,241 shares traded. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) has risen 314.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 17/04/2018 – Tricentis Expands Annual Accelerate Conference to U.S. Market Featuring Thought Leaders in DevOps and Agile; 30/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Agile Defense, Inc. B-415774,B-415774.2: Mar 13, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Agile Frameworks CEO to Moderate Panel on Technology Innovation and Digitalization in Construction Management and Engineering at ACEC Annual Convention; 21/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP – TO “LAUNCH 41 NEW PROJECTS THAT MAINLY TARGET END-USERS INCLUDING FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS AND UPGRADERS”; 25/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: AGILE $100M TAP OF PERP NC5 BOND, 99.25/7.056%; 21/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP FY REV. 51.61B YUAN, EST. 49.73B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 08/05/2018 – AgileCraft Named a Visionary in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 18/05/2018 – Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Regulatory Update on Twirla® (AG200-15) for the Prevention of Pregnancy; 18/05/2018 – AGILE – FDA SAID CO NEEDS TO ADDRESS TWIRLA ADHESION PROPERTIES BY REFORMULATING TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM, CONDUCT FORMAL ADHESION STUDY WITH NEW FORMULATION

Boston Partners increased Chatham Lodging Tr (NYSE:CLDT) stake by 28,524 shares to 1.04M valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc stake by 57,471 shares and now owns 2.39M shares. Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma stated it has 54,003 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Element Mngmt Limited Co owns 12,146 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 526,940 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fishman Jay A Mi stated it has 49,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nadler has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.71 million shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mcf Advisors Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.99% or 18,111 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btim invested in 4,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt reported 3.05% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 43,995 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 437,685 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.84% above currents $354.73 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $425 target. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.80 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.