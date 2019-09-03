Boston Partners Cut Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stake by $36.02 Million; Share Value Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder L & S Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 69.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 50,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,045 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 72,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 255,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.92M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $152.29. About 433,517 shares traded or 47.05% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 163,327 shares to 5.72 million shares, valued at $285.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 53,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB).

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 earnings per share, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.65M for 11.13 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enter Pro Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 37,475 shares to 96,066 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

