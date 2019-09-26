Boston Partners Cut Netease (NTES) Position; KAMIGUMI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KMGIF) Sellers Decreased By 20.64% Their Shorts

Boston Partners decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 14.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 52,654 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Boston Partners holds 312,133 shares with $79.84M value, down from 364,787 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $34.95B valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $273.16. About 288,512 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 29.18 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 59,494 shares to 2.40M valued at $204.89 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 199,376 shares and now owns 3.30M shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 11.97% above currents $273.16 stock price. NetEase had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Nomura maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating.