Boston Partners Cut Its Yy (YY) Stake by $75.65 Million as Share Value Declined; As Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Lowered Holding

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 143,874 shares traded or 185.24% up from the average. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 95.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 900,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 39,915 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 940,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 1.16M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 122,186 shares to 420,635 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 117,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15M for 8.52 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2,349 shares to 85,504 shares, valued at $34.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 318,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

