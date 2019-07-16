Boston Partners Cut Its Hackett Group (HCKT) Position as Stock Declined; Ccm Investment Advisers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 82,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 300,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 52,556 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has risen 2.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 10/04/2018 – Hackett: Procurement Has Narrowed Digital Capabilities Gap, But Making Progress in 2018 May be Challenging; 21/05/2018 – A year in, Hackett given rough ride by investors; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in Hackett Group; 23/03/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 29/03/2018 – The Hackett Group: Finance Must Accelerate Adoption Of Digital Tools to Drive Greater Business Value in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Rev $72.7M; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 80.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 61,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 76,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 4.31 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 1.19 million shares. Meridian Investment Counsel owns 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,654 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 880,171 shares. Salem Mgmt Inc stated it has 27,097 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 5,451 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 9,770 shares. Aviance Management Limited Liability Company reported 405 shares. Oppenheimer And Co stated it has 62,817 shares. B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested in 0.98% or 57,330 shares. Ent Svcs has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Merchants holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 34,461 shares. Martin Tn holds 23,449 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.16% stake. Benin Mgmt reported 80,823 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The, Japan-based fund reported 335,169 shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23,736 shares to 176,290 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 40,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,738 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.84M for 28.72 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is The Hackett Group (HCKT) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 18, 2016, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Hackett Group Launches the Hackett Institute – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hackett Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) CEO Ted Fernandez on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 83,959 shares to 198,153 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 109,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Analysts await The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HCKT’s profit will be $6.84 million for 18.17 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The Hackett Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.