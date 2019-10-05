Boston Partners Cut Its Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stake; PNM Resources (PNM)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Boston Partners decreased Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 101,767 shares as Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK)’s stock rose 8.47%. The Boston Partners holds 30.25M shares with $422.88M value, down from 30.35M last quarter. Graphic Packaging Hldg Co now has $4.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 1.52 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 91 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 88 decreased and sold their positions in PNM Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 70.56 million shares, up from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PNM Resources Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 74 Increased: 68 New Position: 23.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 5.9% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. for 720,744 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 382,532 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc has 1.31% invested in the company for 265,988 shares. The California-based Dorsey Wright & Associates has invested 0.84% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.50 million shares.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.15M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 368,733 shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) has risen 30.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 19/03/2018 – PNM SEES REAFFIRMING FORECASTS FOR ’18, ’19 IN INVESTORS MTGS; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “PNM Resources Inc.: New Mexico Supreme Court Declines to Rule on Applicability of Energy Transition Act – The Wall Street Transcript” on October 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Western Spirit Transmission Project Acquisition Receives Regulatory Approvals – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “New Mexico Supreme Court Declines to Rule on Applicability of Energy Transition Act – GuruFocus.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNM Resources CEO Recognized with EEI’s Distinguished Leadership Award – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $53.17M for 19.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Graphic Packaging Holding Companyâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graphic Packaging Holding lifts EBITDA view – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.05 million shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 58,999 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 402,882 shares. Principal Group owns 1.28M shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 146,196 shares. Legal General Public Ltd reported 266,509 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And holds 0.03% or 7,386 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.3% or 286,332 shares. State Street Corp holds 3.89 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 9,756 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 78,887 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 1,710 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 9,815 shares.

Boston Partners increased Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) stake by 230,355 shares to 1.55 million valued at $51.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 20,332 shares and now owns 17.27M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has $1700 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15’s average target is 4.31% above currents $14.38 stock price. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11.