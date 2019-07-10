Boston Partners Cut Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holding by $15.81 Million; Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Corsair Capital Management Lp

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 67.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 272,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,206 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 401,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 548,625 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Messer Angela M. also sold $1.44M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares. $2.21 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO on Thursday, January 31. The insider ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold $532,600.

