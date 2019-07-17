Boston Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Microstrategy (MSTR); Spf Beheer Bv Holds Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG)

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 720,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.31 million, up from 714,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 1.17M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Boston Partners increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 239.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,068 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 98,387 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 7.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 3,100 shares stake. Victory has invested 0.14% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Prudential Fincl Inc has 13,846 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 2,895 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 160 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 212 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 32,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 7,556 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 63,404 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 978,987 shares to 956,218 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 154,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,787 shares, and cut its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT).

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MicroStrategy Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on January 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroStrategy Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy Offers a Better Long-Term Solution for Enterprises Caught in Analytics Industry Upheaval – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp holds 4,209 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,197 were reported by Nomura. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Allied Advisory holds 6,017 shares. South State Corp owns 5,927 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 4,244 shares. 3,368 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc. New England Research And Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.33% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ballentine Llc holds 13,266 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.34% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 31,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management reported 17,536 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 55,082 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PPG offers stats on its environmental impact – Pittsburgh Business Times” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why PPG Industries Fell as Much as 10.3% Today – Motley Fool” published on October 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG Is A Great Company, But The Stock Is Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPG Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG to Announce Strategic Business Review Results May 21 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.