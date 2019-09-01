Boston Partners Boosted Suncoke Energy (SXC) Position; Cooke & Bieler LP Maintains Holding in Williams (WSM)

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 19,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 793,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.63 million, up from 773,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.92M shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c

Boston Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 96,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 4.86M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.23M, up from 4.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 460,214 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) by 26,075 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $113.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,094 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Denali Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 6,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,910 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has 1.75% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 51,850 shares. 800 were accumulated by Optimum Investment Advisors. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 224,340 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,949 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 20,782 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5.05M shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership has 793,100 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 2,276 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. 405 are held by First Personal Services. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 43,405 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 99,895 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co holds 1,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 91 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 401,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 141 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Northern holds 770,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 1.18M shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Invesco Ltd has 539,566 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 27,924 shares stake. Ancora Advsrs Llc holds 440,038 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 107,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 6,456 shares.