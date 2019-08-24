Boston Partners Boosted Its Anixter Intl (AXE) Stake; Iszo Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Caredx (CDNA) Position as Market Value Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 9,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 186,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 177,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 184,394 shares traded or 29.59% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 419,511 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $223.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 611,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 791,748 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Anixter International Inc. Announces Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Anixter Int’l (AXE) Tops Q2 EPS by 49c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 36,007 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 7,669 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss owns 72,034 shares. 49 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Llc. The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 255,068 shares. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 138 shares. Voya Inv Limited reported 11,852 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc stated it has 2,505 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 1.2% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 23,173 shares. Strs Ohio reported 17,500 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited stated it has 4,199 shares. Moreover, Cna Finance has 0.27% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 22,692 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 4,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Immuron Stock Explodes; Plus, the Small-Cap Expected to Double – Schaeffers Research” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Drives Personalized Medicine in Transplantation at CEOT – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.