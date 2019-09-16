Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.41
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Boston Omaha Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Boston Omaha Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0.93% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
