Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.41 N/A -0.51 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Boston Omaha Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Boston Omaha Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.