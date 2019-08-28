Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.18 N/A -0.51 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 50.55%. Insiders held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has 3.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.