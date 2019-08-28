Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.18
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 50.55%. Insiders held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has 3.84% stronger performance.
Summary
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.