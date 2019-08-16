Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 13.93 N/A -0.51 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.12 N/A 0.09 98.84

Table 1 highlights Boston Omaha Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation. Its rival Target Hospitality Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Boston Omaha Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has an average price target of $13.33, with potential upside of 132.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 79.4% respectively. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation was less bearish than Target Hospitality Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.