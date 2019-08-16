Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|13.93
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.12
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
Table 1 highlights Boston Omaha Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation. Its rival Target Hospitality Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Boston Omaha Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Target Hospitality Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
Boston Omaha Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has an average price target of $13.33, with potential upside of 132.64%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 79.4% respectively. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation was less bearish than Target Hospitality Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
