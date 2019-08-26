Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|13.59
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 3%. Insiders held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while RMG Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
