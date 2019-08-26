Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 13.59 N/A -0.51 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 3%. Insiders held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while RMG Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.