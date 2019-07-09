Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Comparison side by side

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 20.66 N/A -0.47 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boston Omaha Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Monocle Acquisition Corporation is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Boston Omaha Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21.5% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Boston Omaha Corporation beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.