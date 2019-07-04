Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Boston Omaha Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Boston Omaha Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Boston Omaha Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boston Omaha Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has weaker performance than Boston Omaha Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation’s rivals have 3.77 and 3.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boston Omaha Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Omaha Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Boston Omaha Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.