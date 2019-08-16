Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Contrasting side by side

Since Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 13.93 N/A -0.51 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

In table 1 we can see Boston Omaha Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Boston Omaha Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Boston Omaha Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Boston Omaha Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while Gores Holdings III Inc. has 4.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.