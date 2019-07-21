Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|25
|19.54
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|870.83
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.2% and 0%. Insiders held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.92%
|0.24%
|4.3%
|-7.89%
|0.12%
|6.84%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.29%
|2.05%
|3.67%
|0%
|0%
|4.5%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation was more bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Boston Omaha Corporation beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
