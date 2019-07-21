Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 19.54 N/A -0.47 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 870.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.2% and 0%. Insiders held 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.29% 2.05% 3.67% 0% 0% 4.5%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation was more bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Boston Omaha Corporation beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.