Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.61
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 9.71% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares. Competitively, DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 22.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 2.45% stronger performance.
Summary
DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.