Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.61 N/A -0.51 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 9.71% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares. Competitively, DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 22.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance while DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 2.45% stronger performance.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.