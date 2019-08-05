Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparing side by side

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 24 17.39 N/A -0.51 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boston Omaha Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Boston Omaha Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 0%. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while Collier Creek Holdings had bullish trend.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 4 of the 7 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.