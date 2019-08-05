Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Comparing side by side

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|17.39
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Boston Omaha Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Boston Omaha Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 0%. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while Collier Creek Holdings had bullish trend.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 4 of the 7 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.
