Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Comparing side by side

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|25
|18.50
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.92%
|0.24%
|4.3%
|-7.89%
|0.12%
|6.84%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.56%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Boston Omaha Corporation beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
