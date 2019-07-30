Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Comparing side by side

Both Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 18.50 N/A -0.47 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Omaha Corporation and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Boston Omaha Corporation beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.