Boston Omaha (BOMN) Reaches $19.52 Yearly Low; Last Week Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Coverage

The stock of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.74 target or 4.00% below today’s $19.52 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $449.26 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $18.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.97M less. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13,922 shares traded. Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) has risen 4.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BOMN News: 07/05/2018 – Boston Omaha Corp Announces Increase in Authorized Shrs of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 Boston Omaha Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Boston Omaha Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BOSTON OMAHA CORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $12.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $10.25 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/03/2018 – Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Boston Omaha 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Omaha Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOMN); 14/05/2018 – BOSTON OMAHA CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Among 3 analysts covering Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Johnson Controls has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -12.45% below currents $44.17 stock price. Johnson Controls had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, June 12. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 8. See Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dived, as 0 investors sold Johnson Controls International plc shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 220,666 shares or 45.68% less from 406,208 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets Corporation accumulated 162,144 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co has 32,559 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 0.14% or 11,855 shares. Cap Investment Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) for 6,344 shares.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 931,913 shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 16.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JCI News: 12/03/2018 – Johnson Controls to Complete Strategic Review of Vehicle-Battery Business; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Intl 2Q Net $438M; 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls 2Q EPS 47c; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – AQUA METALS – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH JOHNSON CONTROLS TO EXTEND TIMELINES OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AGREEMENT BY ONE YEAR; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AQUA METALS, JOHNSON CONTROLS EXTEND EQUIPMENT SUPPLY PACT 1 YR; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING INDIA LTD JCHA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ADJ. EPS CONT OPS

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.14 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.89 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

