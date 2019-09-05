Boston Family Office Upped Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding; Buckingham Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) as Valuation Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 34,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 387,992 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, up from 353,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H And E Equipment Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 9,093 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 9,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 43,109 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 33,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 221,592 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Colonial Tru stated it has 6,160 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 26,500 are held by Highland Cap L P. Intrust Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 1.43% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 107,849 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Calamos Advsrs has invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc invested in 281,600 shares or 4.54% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Asset Management One Com Ltd has invested 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Advisory Service Net Limited Com has 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 449 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 14,276 are owned by First Amer Bank. 284,092 were reported by Cambiar Investors.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares to 35,970 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,158 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.13 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 12,900 shares. 19,547 were reported by Millennium Lc. Blackrock Inc holds 2.49M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 181,250 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 22,290 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 193,593 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc owns 8,009 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 23,358 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0% or 125,836 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) owns 160 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 18,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 5,128 shares or 0% of the stock.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 64,046 shares to 62,119 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,768 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

