Boston Family Office Trimmed Stake in Zebra Tech Cl A (ZBRA) by $1.32 Million; Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Upped Holding by $313,047

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 4,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.91M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 149,653 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 28.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 74,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $189.65. About 464,480 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 17.56 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.