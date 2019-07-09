Boston Family Office Trimmed Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $308,000; Reik & Co Increased Stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) by $312,650 as Stock Value Rose

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 38,091 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 1.64M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank has 2,316 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 5,153 shares. Peoples Fin owns 1,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 12,938 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 2.15M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Btim Corporation reported 437,720 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 78,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 45,480 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Monetary Mngmt holds 702 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 68,207 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,967 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 2,579 shares. 5,717 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 258,091 shares. Raymond James And reported 275,749 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 594,930 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 4,463 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.06% or 6,619 shares. Provident Tru invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Whittier Trust Communication reported 0.03% stake. Maverick Capital reported 3.21 million shares stake. Kensico Capital Corp reported 3.07 million shares or 5.33% of all its holdings. 2,440 were accumulated by Janney Limited Liability Com. Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 490 shares to 11,682 shares, valued at $20.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.