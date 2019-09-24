Boston Family Office Trimmed Its Oracle Systems (ORCL) Holding by $305,704; Wespac Advisors Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $302,438

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 11.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc analyzed 5,459 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,331 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $178.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 5.67 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,699 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 20,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 6,307 shares to 108,458 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.