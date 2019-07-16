Boston Family Office Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $404,560; Stock Rose; Fabrinet (FN) Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 207,216 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 137,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 37,193 shares to 54,420 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class C (Google C) by 457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.37 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 21,071 shares to 44,968 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,225 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.83 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.83 million activity. $164,364 worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was sold by KELLY THOMAS F on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $1.57M was made by Mitchell David T. on Thursday, February 7.

