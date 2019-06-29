Boston Family Office Trimmed Hologic (HOLX) Position by $521,760 as Share Price Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Delta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.64 Million

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 2.63 million shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 10,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 46,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 2.09 million shares traded or 38.52% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.27 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 39,358 shares to 131,685 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI).

