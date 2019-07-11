Boston Family Office Trimmed Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Value Rose; Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $2.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.39 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,703 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.05M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 124,641 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 70,529 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Mngmt has invested 2.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hikari Power Ltd owns 106,300 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ls Inv Advisors Llc accumulated 1.09% or 135,867 shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated reported 2,570 shares. Capital Intl Sarl owns 14,800 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 43,275 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 941,010 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 20,486 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Pension Serv stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Citizens Bancorp & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,170 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,707 shares to 52,477 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,682 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 8,134 shares to 81,165 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 22,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (GVI).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Company Il has 96,321 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The California-based Personal Capital Advsr has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Td Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 40 shares. Oregon-based M Holdings Secs has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd reported 1.12M shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co owns 39,557 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 435,744 shares or 4.25% of the stock. Amer National Insurance Company Tx reported 58,100 shares. Art Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bowen Hanes And Inc has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Contravisory Investment Incorporated holds 0.02% or 369 shares.