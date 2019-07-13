Boston Family Office Trimmed By $2.17 Million Its American Tower (AMT) Position; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Holding

Boston Family Office Llc decreased American Tower Corporation (AMT) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc sold 11,007 shares as American Tower Corporation (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 120,310 shares with $23.71 million value, down from 131,317 last quarter. American Tower Corporation now has $92.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 757,023 shares as Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 37.44M shares with $115.68 million value, down from 38.19 million last quarter. Laredo Petroleum Inc now has $730.96M valuation. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 3.36 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Laredo Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by M Partners. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Williams Capital Group.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.31 million for 3.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 234,559 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc accumulated 38,041 shares. 10.26 million are owned by State Street. Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 711,359 shares. Ameriprise holds 1.73 million shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 58,879 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 1,000 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 298,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 9,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Trust stated it has 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 5,624 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc has 188,250 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 46,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc owns 4,363 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc, a New York-based fund reported 86,351 shares. Hilltop Inc stated it has 1,884 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 104,444 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 22.82M shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 0.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6.36M shares. Waverton Invest Ltd owns 427,933 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 61,908 shares. 442 are owned by Nuwave Mngmt Lc. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.56M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Miller Howard New York reported 8,991 shares. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,300 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP owns 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,793 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Boston Family Office Llc increased Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 1,373 shares to 26,492 valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 5,029 shares and now owns 36,618 shares. Iqvia Holdings Inc was raised too.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s (NYSE:AMT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF (XLF) Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Tower Corporation (AMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12.