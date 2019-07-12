Boston Family Office Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Position by $2.17 Million; P2 Capital Partners Lifted Its Position in Cott Que (COT) by $19.98 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03M, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 506,101 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, down from 131,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $209.26. About 1.37M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701. Shares for $199,395 were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Advisory Services Networks Lc invested in 66 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 84,275 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 49,753 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.03% or 57,253 shares. Element Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,449 shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.73% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cidel Asset holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.85 million shares. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 31,965 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 588,695 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.56M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.52M shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P also sold $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares. Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45M.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 37,193 shares to 54,420 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Davis R M invested 2.78% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv owns 156 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd has 1,640 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank reported 45,150 shares. Heritage Management Corporation accumulated 0.68% or 57,958 shares. Woodstock owns 2,639 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 22,331 are held by Bruni J V &. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 84 shares. Brinker has 6,634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Nordea Invest invested in 0.01% or 26,009 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated stated it has 102,580 shares.