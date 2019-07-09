Boston Family Office Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Lifted by $7.07 Million; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.60 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 61.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 39,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 63,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 16.82M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 215.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 37,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,420 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 17,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 567,376 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 25, 2019 : FDX, MU, SNX, AVAV, AITB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: MU, CHWY, GOLD – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, Alibaba and Micron – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 257,292 shares to 302,212 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) by 36,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Savant Ltd Co invested in 7,280 shares. Northern Corp reported 12.37 million shares stake. Ww Asset Management Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blume Capital Mgmt holds 23,975 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt has 138,375 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 41,383 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 0.02% or 5,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet North America Sa holds 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 34,872 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 0% or 6 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.1% or 22,933 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Regentatlantic Capital Llc stated it has 218,226 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 1,000 were reported by Clearbridge Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 63,302 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Utah Retirement System invested in 41,441 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc accumulated 2,050 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,532 shares. M&R Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 1.28 million shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.19% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Retail Bank In invested in 0.34% or 33,576 shares. Utd Cap Advisers holds 19,600 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,333 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 3,312 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 14,648 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com reported 145 shares. Miles Capital reported 2,459 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,082 shares to 10,703 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 61,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,565 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Products -3% after earnings miss, downside Q2 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea’s New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.