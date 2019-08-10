Boston Family Office Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake By $3.89 Million

Boston Family Office Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 2,764 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 141,163 shares with $23.60 million value, up from 138,399 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $120.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 61,728 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 452,460 shares with $28.78M value, down from 514,188 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $15.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 779,968 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 21.21 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 33,129 shares to 374,505 valued at $28.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 96,100 shares and now owns 194,100 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 94,095 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jpmorgan Chase owns 419,637 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1,300 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,450 shares. Baskin Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 3.78% or 320,867 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 199 shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 603,659 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 488,700 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 13,116 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.07% or 113,186 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 24,365 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 50,018 shares. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ohio State University And Ticketmaster Extend Official Partnership To Bring Digital Ticketing Technology Campus Wide – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 3,960 shares. Ims Mngmt reported 2,660 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6.56M shares. 2,562 were accumulated by Tortoise Limited Liability. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 1.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,558 shares. United Kingdom-based Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 9.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 24,800 shares. Altfest L J And owns 8,642 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. First Corporation In has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund holds 0.53% or 14,372 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 32,742 shares. Navellier And Assoc Inc holds 19,710 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6,087 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,057 shares to 132,158 valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 19,775 shares and now owns 57,790 shares. Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20600 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13.