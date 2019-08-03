Boston Family Office Raised By $2.29 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Sentiment Is 1.09

Boston Family Office Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 19,581 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 143,323 shares with $16.90 million value, up from 123,742 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 74 funds opened new or increased positions, while 68 sold and decreased their equity positions in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The funds in our database now have: 10.26 million shares, up from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chesapeake Utilities Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 50 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 6,326 shares to 67,794 valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,145 shares and now owns 72,590 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.51% or 549,976 shares in its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 20,863 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Sadoff Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,350 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 6.24M shares. 3.58 million are held by Polar Ltd Liability Partnership. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management invested in 5.18% or 405,455 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) reported 30,642 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 34,844 were reported by Northrock Prns Limited Co. Capital International Sarl invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield Assocs reported 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Investors Limited Co accumulated 65,907 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Holderness Invs reported 3.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Johns Inv Mgmt Company invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Hldg Grp owns 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.18M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 55,815 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for 40,839 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc owns 70,313 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 23,526 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,583 shares.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 26.45 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.