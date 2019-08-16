Boston Family Office Raised By $1.13 Million Its Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Phillips 66 (PSX) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 8.71% above currents $98.43 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. See Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) latest ratings:

Boston Family Office Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) stake by 39.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Family Office Llc acquired 17,869 shares as Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Boston Family Office Llc holds 62,839 shares with $4.00M value, up from 44,970 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Holdings now has $11.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 319,026 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F

Boston Family Office Llc decreased Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 19,775 shares to 57,790 valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) stake by 9,056 shares and now owns 34,055 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 47.96% above currents $45.62 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Raymond James maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Strong Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 156,859 shares. Mariner Llc stated it has 7,345 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tributary Mgmt Lc owns 42,100 shares. Moreover, Punch And Assocs Invest Mgmt has 0.61% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 112,689 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr accumulated 3,152 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 325,400 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.82% or 508,249 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.12% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Highland Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). M Secs reported 0.09% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 6,497 shares. Bamco Inc invested in 1.7% or 6.29M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 572,330 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $98.43. About 609,244 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl invested in 0.01% or 238 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 262,370 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kemnay Advisory Ser owns 6,920 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.83% stake. M&T Fincl Bank stated it has 619,470 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Meritage Mgmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 53,100 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 18,499 shares stake. 872,378 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Alps Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 19,513 shares. Goodman Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,567 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,468 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,057 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $44.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.49 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.