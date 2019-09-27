Boston Family Office Position in Visa Class A (V) Lifted by $525,401; Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 109,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.09M, up from 106,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33M shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Fresh launches on-demand in UK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Visa and Roku – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “As She’s Next, Empowered by Visa Arrives in Washington, D.C., Women in the Capital Face Funding Challenges and Focus on Diversity – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (V) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WestRock: A Vote Against An Aggressive Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.